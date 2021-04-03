Meghan Markle changes tactics with dad Thomas, sister Samantha Markle

Meghan Markle has nothing to do with her 'toxic family' and wants to be away from them

Meghan Markle has decided to do her best to not engage with estranged father, Thomas Markle, and sister, Samantha Markle who do not leave any opportunity to bash her.



The Duchess of Sussex has nothing to do with her 'toxic family' and wants to be away from them, as revealed by a source close to her.

This is the reason she thinks it is best not to engage with Thomas and Samantha, who after Meghan's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, dissed her publicly.

Meghan learned it’s “best not to engage” with dad Thomas and half-sister Samantha, said the source amid the ongoing family turmoil.

"[Meghan] is in a great space and is focusing on making the world a better place instead of being angry at her toxic family,” the insider said about how she is approaching the tense situation.

“She pities them for succumbing to greed and having nothing better to do with their time than sell stories.”

Meanwhile, Meghan's high school boyfriend recently echoed the Duchess's thoughts and shed light on his account of her relationship with Thomas.

“I knew her dad growing up as kids,” Joshua Silverstein told Us Weekly. “I didn’t see him often … but I did know that Meghan’s relationship with her dad was complicated and I understood that as most teenager-to-parent relationships are.”