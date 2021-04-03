Gayle King says royal family should 'put united front' amid Meghan Markle debacle

Gayle King thinks Buckingham Palace should tackle things unanimously with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Gayle King wants the royal family and the Sussexes to bridge the rift between them and reconcile.



The broadcast journalist believes Buckingham Palace should tackle things unanimously with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“I think that interview opened up conversations that people weren’t prepared to have or didn’t want to have,” the broadcast journalist said while appearing on Drew Barrymore Show.



“But I think, ultimately, it’s about a family that wants to be united and be together and I’m hoping that will be the case," she added.

King added that some conversations can be “very difficult."

"There’s nothing healthy when you don’t talk, so let’s all wish that for all involved in that particular story," the host concluded.

Earlier she revealed to the press how the royal family tried to reconnect with Harry after the bombshell interview.

“Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, [Prince Charles], too,” the CBS This Morning cohost said. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they at least started a conversation.”