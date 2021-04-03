close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
Web Desk
April 3, 2021

Sajal Aly becomes fourth most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 03, 2021
Pakistani actress Sajal Aly, who is an avid social media user, has become the fourth most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.

The Alif actress reached the milestone on Saturday.

Sajal has become the fourth most-followed Pakistani celebrity on photo-video sharing platform after she reached seven million followers.

She is following only 97 people that include his close friends and family.

Ayeza Khan is the most followed Pakistani star on Instagram with 8.4 million followers, Aiman Khan is on second top with 8.2 million and superstar Mahira Khan on No. 3 with 7.2 million followers.

