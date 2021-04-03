Humayun Saeed felicitates Babar Azam after a fantastic performance against SA

Humayun Saeed felicitates Babar Azam on fantastic performance against South Africa

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed has extended best wishes to the team for all the upcoming matches after Pakistan won the first One-Day International against South Africa.



A century by Babar Azam set up a three-wicket, last-ball win for Pakistan in the first one-day international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor took to Twitter and shared a photo of Babar Azam to congratulate the team and the skipper.

He tweeted, “Congratulations Pakistan team, especially Babar Azam on this fantastic performance.”

Humayun Saeed further said, “Well done! This a great start to the tour... Wishing the team all the very best for all upcoming matches @babarazam258 #pakvsSa.”

With the latest century, Azam becomes the fastest batsman in the world to score 13 ODI centuries.