'The Witcher' season 2 wraps shooting, release date yet to be announced

Work on "The Witcher" second season began even before the Netflix show premiered in 2019.
"Superman" actor Henry Cavill plays a monster hunter in the fantasy series.
The eight-episode season began production in early 2020 in London for a planned debut in 2021. But all of that was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although filming on "The Witcher" season 2 has wrapped on the Netflix drama, the show stills requires special effects work.
The Witcher season 2 does not yet have a release date.