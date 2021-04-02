close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 2, 2021

'The Witcher' season 2 wraps shooting, release date yet to be announced

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 02, 2021

Work on "The Witcher" second season began even before the Netflix show premiered in 2019.

"Superman" actor Henry Cavill plays a monster hunter in the fantasy series.  

The eight-episode season began production in early 2020 in London for a planned debut in 2021. But all of that was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although filming on "The Witcher" season 2 has wrapped on the Netflix drama, the show stills requires special effects work.

The Witcher season 2 does not yet have a release date. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment