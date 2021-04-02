close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
April 2, 2021

Meghan Markle fans expect more attacks as Piers Morgan set to appear on Fox Nation

Fri, Apr 02, 2021

A day after   Piers Morgan  claimed that he has accepted ITV's offer to return  to host "Good Morning Britain",   it has been   learned that the British TV presenter would  sit for his first interview since he lost his job .

The 52-year-old would appear on "Tucker Carlson on Today" on Fox Nation to discuss his unceremonious departure from his show.

The interview will be aired on Monday, April 5. While teasing the interview in a video clip, Fox Nation host confirmed the news.

He said, "So, Piers Morgan was banished from television for asking a simple question: how is it that the most privileged people in our society get away with posing as the most oppressed?

The anchor added, "And for asking that, of course they crushed him, they took his job away. On Monday we will speak to Piers Morgan for his first on camera interview since he was cancelled."

