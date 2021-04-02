'Queen understands being spare royal sibling hard for Prince Harry'

The Queen seems to be understanding of Prince Harry's pain of being "the spare royal sibling" as she witnessed her younger sister Princess Margaret deal with the same issue.

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, while speaking to Vanity Fair, the Queen sees it as history repeating itself as Harry’s older brother Prince William is second in line to the throne.

“I think the Queen knows that being the spare is hard and a part of her recognises that Harry was sometimes a bit of a lost soul just like her sister," he said.

"She has always wanted to protect Harry and I think in part that’s because she watched Margaret fall victim to the system. Shutting out Margaret didn’t help and the Queen has learned from that. She didn’t want history to repeat itself with Harry."

He went on to say how the Queen has been the Duke of Sussex's pillar of strength since his mother Princess Diana's demise.

“She has a lot of affection for Harry. She was there the day Harry lost his mother and has been there for him ever since," he said.

“She has deliberately taken him under her wing.

"I think as a grandmother she has been far more understanding than as a mother at times.”