Fri Apr 02, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
April 2, 2021

WATCH: Six-year-old 'batsman' wows internet, gets advice from Mohammad Yousuf

The six-year-old 'batsman' playing cricket. — Twitter/ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Mohammad Yousuf met a six-year-old "batsman", Gohar Liaqat, in Lahore to give him tips on cricket after  the child's video went viral on the internet.

The video went viral yesterday and reacting to the child's form, Yusuf had said: "MashaAllah, who is this? This is good stuff."

However, the former skipper could not wait, and today, he went to meet the six-year-old batsman and gave him pro tips on batting.

In a video shared on Twitter, Yusuf said: "Yesterday I saw this child's video and today I went to see him."

"I think he is even younger than 6 years and Allah has blessed him with immense talent. I was very happy to see him play. May Allah give him success," he added.

The child also impressed federal ministers, politicians, and athletes with his skills.


