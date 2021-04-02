close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 2, 2021

Mahira Khan's grandmother's adorable habit will leave you gushing

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan left fans gushing when she shared a touching post about her grandmother.

The Raees star revealed the adorable habit that her grandmother has.

According to the caption, her sweet granny reads her palm everyday and only says "she has a good heart".

"Tender mercies. P.S My Nani reads my hand nearly everyday and tells me the same thing - ’dil toh acha hai..’ rest she can’t make out.."

The post was sure to touch fans' hearts as they showered the photo with hearts and compliments.

Take a look:



