Prince William to move away from this royal protocol after becoming king

Prince William may be changing things around when he will becomes king.

According to Alastair Campbell, the Duke of Cambridge and his father Prince William may be looking speak in interviews, something which the royal does not indulge in.

Campbell recalled asking William whether he would continue the tradition of not giving interviews to which the royal said that it was something that would change in the future.

"I was at a dinner once where Prince William was the guest and there was a Q&A," he said.

"I asked the question whether, when he became King, and possibly when his dad became King, they would continue the tradition of the monarch never giving interviews.

"He said he thought that ship had sailed, which I thought was quite interesting - which means that maybe they will."