Zac Efron, girlfriend Vanessa Valladeres are 'serious,' says insider

Zac Efron is very happy being with Vanessa Valladeres and living in Australia

Things are getting quite serious between Zac Efron and his ladylove Vanessa Valaderes.



According to media reports, Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladeres reportedly quit her job just to be able to travel with him.



As per an E!News source, “He's very happy being with Vanessa and living in Australia. It's changed his life for the better.”

"They started dating in July and have been together since. They love to travel locally and are very adventurous. They love skiing, surfing and hanging out with both his and her friends," the insider said.

"They spend a lot of time outdoors just chilling. She quit her job so she can have the flexibility to travel with him. They are on the same page with that and it's working out for them," he added.

Efron's relationship with Valladeres moved quite fast. One month into dating, and they already moved in together.

A source told People in October 2020 that “their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay.”