Britney Spears' former staffer says she is not in control of her social media

Ex-makeup artist says Britney Spears' social media is in someone's control

Britney Spears' ex makeup artist said someone else is controlling her social media.



Spears shocked the world after speaking out on the controversial Framing Britney Spears documentary in a post, saying she cried for two weeks after watching it.

However, her makeup artist Billy Brasfield said he personally talked to the singer and that she told him she had no control over the caption.

In the said post Britney can be seen dancing, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!” Brasfield added, “The content is her, but … the words are NOT how she feels.”

He posted on his own account, “Of course watching certain things that are now so far in HER past … circumstances that she has already lived through, and has moved beyond, that are now being brought up over and over, can be #emotional. She ‘deals’ with it, and frankly very well … she is not ‘fragile’.”

Talking to Page Six, he confirmed, “I immediately knew it was not her. I texted her about it and she texted me back last night.”

“What was upsetting [about the post] — it was basically a narrative denouncing her fans and the Free Britney movement and people now taking a very conscious look at the facts and what is going on.

“Although it might be complicated for her, of course she is invested. It’s her life. She does not like being a victim, she never wanted to be a victim and doesn’t see herself as a victim. She sees herself as a survivor and has navigated this with patience and strategy," he concluded.