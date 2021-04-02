Don Mancini teases new ‘Chucky’ TV show: ‘The series is officially in!’

Don Mancini recently took to his social media and announced the upcoming release of Chucky’s very own TV series for this fall.

The premiere episode for the new season has been written and directed by Mancini himself and is described as a “fresh take to the franchise.” One that is gearing up to “explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format.”

The official announcement was made over on Twitter and read, “ This is no April Fools’ joke. #CHUCKY the series is officially in production and coming to @USA_Network and @SYFY this fall. If you can’t wait that long…catch the Chucky movie marathon airing ALL DAY today on SYFY!”

