Kajol showers love on husband Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday

Indian star Kajol showered love on husband Ajay Devgn who is celebrating his 52nd birthday today, April 2.



Kajol took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt birthday note for Ajay Devgn with his throwback photo, saying “Tried getting a selfie but the only “selfie” I could manage was his “self” with another camera.. doing what makes him happiest!”.

She further said “Happy Birthday... today and always”.



Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in 1999 and have two children daughter Nysa Devgn and son Yug Devgn.

On the work front, the celebrity couple was last seen together in film Tanhaji, released in January last year.