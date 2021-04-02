Malaika Arora gets first dose of Coronavirus vaccine: “yes I am eligible”

Indian actress Malaika Arora has got her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine months after she was diagnosed with coronavirus and recovered from it.



Sharing her photo on Instagram where she can be seen getting the vaccine, Malaika wrote “I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether!”

The Dabangg actress further said “Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus. Dont forget to take yours soon!”

“(n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doin everything with a smile) THANK YOU”



Malaika, 47 got the vaccine a day after Indian government started the phase-3 vaccination for citizens above the age of 45 from April 1, 2021.

She said, “(and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine)”.

Earlier, Malaika was diagnosed with coronavirus in September last year.

Taking to Instagram, she had said, “Today, I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities.”