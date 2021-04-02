A family riding on a motorcycle in Karachi. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported over 5,000 new coronavirus infections on Friday amid the intensifying third wave of coronavirus.



As per the government data, this is the first time when Pakistan recorded more than 5,000 cases in a single day in the last nine months.

On June 19, the country had detected 6,604 infections.

Photo Courtesy: Covid.gov.pk

The country reported a positivity rate of 10.43% today.

Pakistan reported 83 new deaths, taking the death total toll to 14,613 across the country.

With 607,205 recoveries, the number of active cases stands at 56,347.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre had announced a complete ban on holding wedding functions starting April 5, in areas that have a three-day rolling average of an 8% positivity ratio.

The third wave of coronavirus has rung alarm bells as it is proving to be more lethal and contagious.

In order to curb the virus spread, the coronavirus monitoring body had said that the government is also considering the prospects of more restrictions on inter-provincial travelling.