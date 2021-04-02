close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 2, 2021

Dia Mirza expecting first child with Vaibhav Rekhi, shares happy news with baby bump pic

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 02, 2021

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who tied the knot to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February, shared happy news of her pregnancy  on Thursday.

The charming star made the announcement on  Instagram and shared a stunning photo from the Maldives, where she is holidaying with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. 

In the photo, she shared with the pregnancy announcement, Dia is seen cradling her baby bump with her hands against the backdrop of a gorgeous sunset.


The 39-year-old also penned an emotional poem that convey the emotions of being a mom-to-be: "Blessed to be... One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb."

Jacqueline Fernandez, Shibani Dandekar, Tahira Kashyap, Maheep Kapoor and others dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section after her post.

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on February 15.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz