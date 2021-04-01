Maundy Recipients receive £5 purses from Queen Elizabeth

The traditional Royal Maundy Service could not ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom but Queen Elizabeth didn't forget to send gifts to her followers.

The British monarch on Thursday wished her followers a peaceful Easter Weekend on behalf of the British royal family.

"Today is Maundy Thursday, and since the traditional Royal Maundy Service could not go ahead, The Queen has written to 190 Maundy Recipients, who have been sent their traditional purses of specially-minted coins in the post," read an Instagram post shared by the official page of the royal family.

Monday Thursday is a Christian Holiday which is celebrated on the Thursday before Easter.







