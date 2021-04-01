Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to take leaves following birth of second child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be taking a break as they will opt for maternity and paternity leaves in the summer after the arrival of their little girl.

A source spoke to Vanity Fair and said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be taking some time off from their growing portfolio of jobs so that they can spend some quality time together.

The couple announced the news of their second child in February this year and revealed the gender and delivery time during their interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

The pair said they are expecting to welcome a baby girl in summertime this year.

"It will be the summer and they want to make sure they both take their leave so they have some real quality time together once the baby arrives," the source said.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex is planning for a homebirth as the couple prepare to welcome their daughter into their residence in Montecito, California.

An insider broke the news to Page Six: “Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans. In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely.”

“But she has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl,” added the source.