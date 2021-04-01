Prince William told to keep tight lipped over Meghan Markle claims against Kate Middleton

Prince William is having a tough time keeping his words to himself as he is wanting to defend his wife Kate Middleton on the allegations levied by Meghan Markle in her tell-all interview.

A source told US Weekly that the Duke of Cambridge is keeping mum on the matter because the Queen insists on dealing with the matter privately despite William wanting to get his side of the story out.

"The Queen is insisting that the royals handle the matter privately.”

The insider added that the monarch "thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse."

"William is struggling to hold back. He wants to get his side out there."

The Duchess of Sussex had made shocking revelations in the Oprah Winfrey interview in which, among many things, she accused the royal family of being racist and that Kate made her cry before her wedding.