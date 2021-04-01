Khloe Kardashian gushes over all she’s inherited from Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian finally set the record straight about her monumental inheritance from momager Kris Jenner.

The star touched over it all during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, "It's so funny. The older I get, the more everyone tells me I look more like my mom.

"I didn't realise how much she and I have the exact same cheeks — I have really big cheeks! When we smile, we kind of have these big balls."