Babar Azam says Pakistan are favourites in South Africa series

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaking during a virtual press conference in South Africa, on April 1, 2021. — Screengrab via The News

Pakistan are the favourites in the upcoming series against South Africa, national team's skipper Babar Azam said Thursday.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the veteran batsman said the team practice in South Africa has been good so far, and all the players are trying to adapt themselves to the conditions there.



The white-ball squad left for South Africa last week via a chartered flight to play three One-Day Internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals.

Pakistan will play three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches from 2-7 April and four T20Is from 10-16 April in Centurion and Johannesburg.

"We will continue to win. The whole team is confident that we will win. We have made plans with modern-day cricket in mind," he said, adding: "The South African team plays well in their conditions, however, we are looking for a win to improve our points."

Speaking about their plan, he said the team has practised to keep up a good strike rate. "Now we have to play modern cricket. We will also try to reach 350 runs."

The skipper said he had a team combination in his mind, however, there might be some changes — the ones fit to play will be added to the squad.

Azam said that all players are top-performers, but there's a plan for every player, including former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. "We will include Sarfaraz in the playing squad whenever we see there's an opportunity."