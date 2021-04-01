close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
Pakistani designer HSY feels 'honoured' after meeting COAS Gen Bajwa

HSY expressed pride on the Armed Forces of Pakistan and lauded their services

Renowned designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, also known as HSY, felt honoured after rubbing shoulders with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa.

In a lenghty note, posted to his Instagram account, HSY expressed pride on the Armed Forces of Pakistan and lauded their services. 

HSY began his post as, "It was a huge honor to get to meet Chief of the Army General Bajwa.

My mammoos and chachas [maternal and paternal uncles] have all served with honor and dignity in the Pakistan Army, the Air force and the Pakistan Navy.

"I have seen first hand their dedication and commitment and their willing to put their lives in danger to protect and safeguard our Country.

I have always held the armed forces in the highest regard and was humbled to have met Gen Bajwa at the Pride of Pakistan Pavilion. Long live Pakistan," HSY added. 



