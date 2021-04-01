Chrissy Teigen memorializes baby Jack ashes inside a tree

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have decided to capture the memory of baby Jack by planting a tree in his ashes.



The model and author announced the decision during a conversation with People magazine and explained the Thai custom in extensive detail.

She was quoted saying, "We have this new home that we're building, and this tree being planted inside. The whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil, and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves.”



