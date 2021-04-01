Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s move away from royal life: ‘Its just starting’

An insider close to Prince Harry recently got candid about the family’s move to L.A as well as the prince’s honest thoughts about the life change.

The news was brought forward by an insider close to the couple and according to Us Weekly they were quoted saying, “Harry does not have any regrets” and in fact “feels liberated and excited about starting this new chapter”

The insider went as far as to add that choosing to leave the royal fold “is the best decision he’s ever made” given the newfound sense of freedom and control he’s acquired as a result of it all.