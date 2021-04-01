Britney Spears’ dad files legal papers to have her pay for their court battle

American singer Britney Spears’s father Jamie Spears wants his daughter to pay the legal cost for their court battle.



According to documents obtained by Page Six, the Toxic singer’s father filed legal papers to have her pay $3million in legal fee, out of which he would pay $2million to his lawyers.

A source close to the singer told the outlet: “If approved by the judge, this money would come from Britney’s estate, meaning she essentially would be paying her own father’s lawyers to fight her in court.”

Jamie is seeking the $3million for services rendered between November 2019 and February 2021.

“Britney’s inner circle feels it is an exorbitant amount of money to ask for, especially from someone who is not working at the moment and has stated that she has no plans to resume her career under her father’s control,” the insider further revealed.

He said in his petition that he should be paid $16,000 per month for taking on the role of co-conservator for the singer’s estate, along with $2,000 monthly for his office space.

Jamie also claimed that his lawyers at Freeman, Freeman & Smiley LLP and Holland & Knight are paid $574,625 and $893,751, respectively.