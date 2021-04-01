After Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively gets her first COVID-19 jab

Ryan Reynolds too announced the news of him getting the jab before Blake Lively

Hollywood star Blake Lively joined husband Ryan Reynolds in getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

After the Deadpool star’s 5G joke, the Gossip Girl actor too cracked a joke as she announced to her followers that she received the COVID-19 jab.

Sharing a photo of herself masked up while getting the vaccine, Lively wrote: "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me."

Earlier, Reynolds too announced the news of him getting the jab while poking fun at one of the many controversies surrounding the vaccines.



“Finally got 5G,” he quipped.







