Prince William can't wait to strike back at Meghan and Harry's bombshell tell-all

'Prince William wants to get his side out there,' said a source post Meghan and Harry debacle

Prince William is having a hard time holding back his truth in retaliation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's shocking revelations against the royal family that came during their explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the family feud will only get intense with time.

“The queen is insisting that the royals handle the matter privately,” the insider said, adding that Queen Elizabeth II “thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse.”

“William is struggling to hold back,” the source further shared. “He wants to get his side out there.”

The Duke of Cambridge's intentions to respond to the Sussexes' allegations are to “firstly to protect [his wife] Kate [Middleton]” against Meghan’s claims that she made her cry at her royal wedding.

He also was to “clear the racial allegations,” the source added.

Earlier, an insider revealed to the outlet that Kate and William were completely flabbergasted by Meghan and Harry's claims.

William and Kate were in “total shock over hearing what Meghan and Harry said," they said. A second source said that the future king is “fuming” over his brother’s comments and “absolutely does not support speaking out against the crown.”

