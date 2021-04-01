close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
April 1, 2021

Beyonce appears to be a style queen in new stunning fashion snaps

Thu, Apr 01, 2021

Beyonce looked gorgeous as she mesmerised admirers with her sizzling fashion snaps Wednesday on Instagram.

The music sensation appeared to be style queen as she flashed her toned legs and midriff in sizzling denim mini skirt and crop top.

The 39-year-old superstar put on a curvaceous display in  denim ensembles as she shared  series of ultra cool snaps on Instagram.

Beyonce was showing off her fabulous legs and a hint of her bare midriff.

The Drunk In Love songstress played with her long, curly hair as she posed with an air of cool for the camera.

The Drunk In Love songstress rocked stunning jewelry, working a fashionable pair of gold shades, a gold chain choker with a massive diamond pendant, and pearl earrings.

Beyonce also shared sweet photos with her kids Blue Ivy, nine, Rumi, three, and Sir, three. Fans were certainly surprised to see the delightful slideshow of family images.

