Church of England head asked to resign over Meghan Markle claim

Famous British TV host Piers Morgan on Wednesday urged Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign or lose his job after the Church of England's head contradicted Meghan Markle's claim that she married Prince Harry several days before the official lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018.

The famous TV show host took to Twitter and wrote, "The Archbishop of Canterbury should either apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s secret wedding claims - or lose his job.

Earlier, Justin Welby said, “The legal marriage took place on that Saturday,” adding that he personally signed the marriage certificate. “I would have committed a crime if I had signed something that was not true.”

