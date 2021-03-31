close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 31, 2021

Dua Lipa celebrates her latest achievement

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 31, 2021

Dua Lipa on Tuesday celebrated her latest achievement which saw her land at number 1 selling global digital artist.

The singer confirmed she would be performing at the Brits Awards this year.

The British singer took to Instagram story to share that she would perform at the awards on Tuesday 11 May, 2021.



Latest News

More From Entertainment