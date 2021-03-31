Dua Lipa celebrates her latest achievement

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dua Lipa on Tuesday celebrated her latest achievement which saw her land at number 1 selling global digital artist.
The singer confirmed she would be performing at the Brits Awards this year.
The British singer took to Instagram story to share that she would perform at the awards on Tuesday 11 May, 2021.