Wed Mar 31, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 31, 2021

Priyanka Chopra ecstatic over soaking in London sunshine

Priyanka Chopra is over the moon after London got some sun.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star could be seen ecstatic as she posed like a ballerina in the photo.

The stunner could be seen in high spirits as she seemed carefree twirling in the sunny yellow dress looking fresh and breath taking.

In the caption the star explained exactly what got her so uplifted.

“Sunshine hits differently these days,” she wrote.

Take a look:



