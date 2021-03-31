Emma Stone ecstatic to be taking on motherly role since welcoming baby with Dave McCary

Actress Emma Stone has been nothing less than overjoyed to be taking on the role of a mother since welcoming her baby girl with husband Dave McCary earlier this month.

A source close to the star told People that the 32-year-old actress and her husband, who quietly tied the knot in 2020, have been doing great in their marriage and were over the moon since welcoming their little girl.

"Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child," the source said.

"They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family. Emma is close to her family and good friends but not the type to flaunt her personal life,

"Dave respects that about her and is the same way. They have a great life together and support each other.

"Emma has been very excited about the baby. She has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave."