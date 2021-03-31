Healing process will not be easy post Megxit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned

It has been one year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their exit from the royal family, which has been dubbed Megxit but the weight of that decision is still felt today.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit, the monarchy's reputation has "undoubtedly" suffered.



This was also made apparent with the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they made shocking claims ranging from racism to Kate Middleton making Meghan cry before her wedding.

"The effect that this split has had on the reputation of the monarchy, in the Commonwealth and the wider world has undoubtedly been seriously damaging," she said.

The expert added that moving on from this will not be an easy task but one that is necessary in order to the families to find peace.

"A healing process is obviously important but this will not be easy."