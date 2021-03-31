close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 31, 2021

Demi Lovato sheds light on ‘happiness’ over ‘honest’ dialogue in ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Insiders close to Demi Lovato sheds light on her decision to get upfront and honest about drug battle.

According to Entertainment Tonight the source claimed, "[Demi] is generally happy with the reaction to her docuseries so far. Demi feels as though she was upfront, honest and open and told her truth. She likes that she was able to share her journey on her own terms and at her own comfortability level.”

“[The reason she wanted to make the series] was so that she could tell her story and not have to talk about certain sensitive things that have happened in her life again."

"Doing press has been a little hard for Demi when reporters have asked triggering questions during interviews that have made her revisit difficult moments. It has been upsetting at times, but overall she is glad that she released the docuseries."

