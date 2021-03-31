Mahira Khan leaves fans swooning with her bridal outfit photos

Mahira Khan leaves fans swooning with her bridal outfit snaps

Mahira Khan has left her millions of fans and fellow showbiz stars swooning with stunning bridal outfit pictures from the latest photo shoot.



The Parey Hut Love actress turned to Instagram and shared her stunning pictures donning ethnic bridal ensemble.

She posted the snaps with caption “For the love of laal” with a triangular red flag emoji.

With the latest post, Mahira left her fans and fellow showbiz stars swooning.



Sajal Aly was the first to drop sweet comment beneath the post.

The Alif actress commented, “Beautiful” followed by red heart and fire emoticons.

“Mannnnn I love this shoot, the styling, the collection, everything,” commented Ayesha Omar.

Minal Khan simply dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.