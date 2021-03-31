Meghan Markle’s childhood ex touches on ‘complicated’ Thomas Markle relationship

Childhood ex-boyfriend of Meghan Markle, Joshua Silverstein, has come forward to deliver the truth behind her complicated relationship with Thomas Markle.



Joshua got candid with Us Weekly and was quoted saying, “I knew her dad growing up as kids. I didn’t see him often … but I did know that Meghan’s relationship with her dad was complicated and I understood that as most teenager-to-parent relationships are.”

He also added how Meghan was always closer to her mother Doria Ragland and thus faced ‘challenging’ repercussions from her parents’ separation.

“Being there when Meghan’s parents were divorced at that time … it’s hard raising your kids without the secondary parent. It’s all challenging. I don’t think there was anything specifically surprising to find out at that time because there were a lot of people that I knew [who] had challenging relationships with their parents. But I did know about it.”

While he refused to get into details, Silverstein explained, “I think at the end of the day, we’re all human beings and we all have to create boundaries with people that we may not want to create boundaries with … but at the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for you and your family. If that means creating a boundary with your parents, sometimes that’s what you have to do.”