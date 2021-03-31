Paris Jackson gets candid on the values instilled by dad Michael

'My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured,' revealed Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson had a heartwarming conversatio with supermodel Naomi Campbell on how she had a different childhood with father Michael Jackson than other star kids.

The young singer said that although she was the daughter of a famous pop star she was made to not feel entitled to anything.



“My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” Paris told Naomi Campbell on her YouTube interview series No Filter.

Growing up as a star kid, the 22-year-old went on to state how she knows her roots and tries to stay grounded.

“I’m also a full believer that I should earn everything. I need to…I go to auditions, I work hard, I study scripts, I do my thing,” Paris told Naomi after the supermodel told her she “shouldn’t be doing [model] castings,” due to her immense fame.

“Even growing up it was about earning stuff,” Paris insisted. “If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys “R” Us, we had to read five books. It’s earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking oh I got this. It’s like working for it, working hard for it, it’s, it’s something else entirely. It’s an accomplishment.”