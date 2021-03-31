‘The Crown’ star Josh O’Conner gives his take on Prince Harry, Meghan’s interview

Golden Globe winner Josh O’Conner has no interest in the British royal family, even after his role on The Crown.

Following his performance as Prince Charles in Netflix’s The Crown, the actor told GQ that he never had any interest in the British monarchy.

"I think I find it really hard pinning the real royal family to The Crown. They feel so far removed. And basically, I had no interest in the royal family before I did The Crown. And I have very little interest now!” he said.

That being said, O’Conner did admit that he has “great fondness” for Charles after he did extensive research for the role.

Apart from that, the actor revealed that he didn’t watch the recent interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey but he “doesn’t feel bad about it.”