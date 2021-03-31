‘Bigg Boss’ 7 fame Ajaz Khan arrested in drug case

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Bigg Boss season 7 contestant actor Ajaz Khan in drug case.



According to Indian media, Ajaz Khan was arrested following eight hours of interrogation after he was detained from Mumbai airport late on Tuesday.

An official told Indian media that Ajaz Khan’s name had cropped up during interrogation of drug peddler Shadab Batata.

“We are questioning Khan. We are checking if he is linked to the syndicate,” the official said.

Officials of the NCB had recovered drugs worth Rs 2 crore after arresting Batata last week.