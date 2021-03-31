‘Will you marry me?” Indian fan asks Humayun Saeed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed gave a humble response to his Indian fan after he received a marriage proposal from her on social media.
The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor’s fan took to Twitter and extended a marriage proposal to him.
Tagging Humayun Saeed, the fan tweeted, “Dear @iamhumayunsaeed Will You Marry Me?”
She went on to say, “I Knw You r Married But Kya Hi Karun Iss Dil Ka.”
“I am From India nd I love you Like Hell. M 24 years younger than u But seriously luv u,” she said along with a heart emoji.
She also urged Humayun to respond to her marriage proposal.
“Please Reply Me Will u Marry me In next Janam? This Janam not Possible,” she concluded.
Responding to it, Humayun Saeed said: “Mujhe pyar karne ka shukria...:) magar Shadi ke liye inshallah aapko mujjse behtar log milenge inshallah (Thanks for loving me. But you will get a better person than me for marriage. InshaAllah).”