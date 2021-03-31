Kim Kardashian shuns Kanye West's request to 'cover up' amid split drama

Kim Kardashian reportedly gave no importance to Kanye West and enjoyed sunbathing in nude amid her divorce from the rapper.



The famous reality star was previously asked by the father of her kids to cover up. Kim seemingly paid no heed to Kanye's words.

The 'Keeping UP With Te Kardashians' star is said to be embracing her body after reportedly become self-conscious over her curves prior to the power couple’s shock split.



The 40-year-old reality star flaunted hourglass figure in skimpy bikini as she sunbathed fully nude.

Kim - who filed for divorce from rapper last month, shares four children with him - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, one.

Kanye and Kim's marriage publicly hit the rocks last summer when Kanye talked about a conversation to abort their daughter North during a campaign rally for his ill-fated presidential run.