close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 31, 2021

Kim Kardashian shuns Kanye West's request to 'cover up' amid split drama

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 31, 2021

Kim Kardashian reportedly gave no importance to Kanye West and   enjoyed sunbathing in nude amid her  divorce from the rapper.

The  famous reality star  was previously asked by the father of her kids to cover up. Kim seemingly  paid no heed to  Kanye's words.

The 'Keeping UP With Te Kardashians' star is said to be embracing her body after reportedly become self-conscious over her curves prior to the power couple’s shock split.

The 40-year-old reality star flaunted hourglass figure in skimpy bikini as she sunbathed fully nude. 

Kim - who filed for divorce from rapper last month, shares four children with him -  North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, one.

Kanye and Kim's  marriage publicly hit the rocks last summer when Kanye talked about a conversation to abort their daughter North during a campaign rally for his ill-fated presidential run.

Latest News

More From Entertainment