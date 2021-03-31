close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 31, 2021

Oscars to eases in-person attendance requirement following criticism

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 31, 2021

The Academy Awards has reportedly relaxed its decision that nominees must attend in-person this year after  following backlash and concerns regarding quarantine requirements.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) which organises the Oscars appears to have now ruled that virtual appearances will be allowed. It comes after concerns were also made by film distributors regarding the quarantine requirements on both sides of travel, which could rack up costs.

The Academy had to face huge criticism over its previous move as it had made in-person attendance  of overseas actors, crew members and filmmakers compulsory amid a pandemic.

As per new report,  all nominees have been directly contacted and invited to participate in a Zoom conversation with show producers  during which they will be given updates about the show including options to participate remotely.

The Oscars are charging forward with plans for the big show on Sunday, April 25.

Latest News

More From Entertainment