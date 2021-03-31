Game of Thrones' stage version to entertain fans soon

Game of Thrones' stage version is being developed by known author George RR Martin for Broadway, the West End and Australia.

The show, which is in the early stages of development from producers Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, will open in 2023.



The bestselling author will bring back well-known characters for the production, based on his series of fantasy books and hit HBO show.

The show will be brought to life by the British pair of playwright Duncan MacMillan and director Dominic Cooke. The story will apparently revolve around the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a contest that happened 16 years before the events of the first book and episode.



"The production will boast a story centred around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now," a statement said.

The stage show ought to be spectacular. The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace," Martin said.

"Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring.

"It is a tourney oft referred during HBO's Game of Thrones and in my novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. And now at last, we can tell the whole story... on the stage", he added.

Characters who were present and went on to be major figures in the books and TV show include Robert Baratheon and Jaime Lannister.



Martin - who is developing a stage version of Game of Thrones - said starting work with MacMillan and Cooke before the pandemic had been 'a treat - and I am eager for our collaboration to resume.'