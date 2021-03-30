Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on April 13 to sight Ramadan moon

— Facebook/IraqWeather/File

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said Tuesday it has called a meeting on April 13 to sight the moon for the holy month of Ramadan.

The body, in a statement, said Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad has called the session.

The meeting of zonal and district committees will take place at their respective headquarters.

Meanwhile, Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad's session will take place at the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, the statement added.

This will be the first Ramadan moon sighting under the new chairman, Moulana Azad, who was appointed by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The new chairman in January said he would try his best to bring harmony in observing Ramazan and celebrating Eid in the country in the years to come.

"The entire nation will observe fasting on the same days and also celebrate Eid on one day," he had said.