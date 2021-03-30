Karachi's district administration imposes micro-smart lockdown in virus hotspots

Elderly people riding motorcycles amid coronavirus lockdown. Photo: HaseemuzZaman

Karachi's district administration has issued a notification to implement micro-smart lockdowns in different areas of three sub-divisions of Central District amid a surge in virus cases across the city.



The micro-smart lockdown will be imposed in the virus hotspot areas as identified by the district health officer, according to the notification

The micro-smart lockdown will be effective from March 29 to April 12.

It has been imposed in various residential units in Central District Divisions including North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg.

The authorities have also directed all persons entering and leaving the affected areas to mandatorily wear masks. Unnecessary movement of people in the affected areas and pillion riding will be banned as well.



All business and industrial activities in the affected areas will be suspended, read the notification.