Queen shaken up after Princess Diana's tell-all, she sought 'psychological help'

Despite the Queen appearing to be composed, it turns out that she had to seek psychological help in order to deal with what she calls her "annus horribilis".

During her 1992 speech marking her 40th anniversary to her accession, the Queen admitted that the particular year was one she would not look back with "undiluted pleasure" as it was marred with Princess Diana’s tell-all and Prince Andrew’s divorce from Sarah Ferguson.

Royal Biographer Andrew Morton claimed that the Queen was so shaken up by this that she had to seek help in order to help the monarchy with "breathing and relaxing".

"Princess Margaret did go for psychological counselling and even the Queen herself during her annus horribilis had somebody in to help her with breathing and relaxing," he said.

"In a funny kind of way, the Royal Family have a history of going for help from professional bodies for psychological help."