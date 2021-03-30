close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
March 30, 2021

Serena Williams gets candid on making marriage work with Alexis Ohanian

Tue, Mar 30, 2021

'Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it,' said Serena Williams about marriage with Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams shed light on how making a marriage work requires countless efforts. 

The tennis star being married to someone is not blissful all the time.

Addressing issues about her marriage during a Question and Answer session for Bumble, Williams said it is pretty blissful but both she and Ohanian need to work for it.

"Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it," she said. "I learned that love is an amazing feeling, and if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it's a special thing. That's been a lot of fun."

William also said what the most significant thing in a relationship is.

"A dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty," she said. "Well, not having it, that is."

According to PEOPLE, the tennis stalwart also opened up about heartbreak.

"Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal," she added. "But time heals all wounds."

