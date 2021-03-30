After 10 days of quarantine, PM Imran Khan to be tested for COVID-19 today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: After 10 days of quarantine, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be tested for coronavirus today, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Officials privy to the development say that a National Institute of Health team will collect samples of the PM and the report will be shared in the next six to eight hours.

Sources say that the test will be supervised by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.



If the PM’s test result comes negative, he will chair the cabinet meeting in-person on Thursday. Otherwise he will do it via video link.

Prime Minister Imran Khan contracts COVID-19

On March 20, Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the premier had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at home.

The PM Office, too, confirmed on Twitter that PM Khan had tested positive for coronavirus with a short dua from the Quran.

His wife, Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi also tested positive.

The premier had received a coronavirus shot two days before he tested positive, the Prime Minister's Office had said.

Doctors said the vaccine did not have enough time to be effective and that PM Imran Khan may have contracted the virus a few days prior to developing symptoms for it.

After receiving the jab, the prime minister had appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

