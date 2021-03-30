Miley Cyrus feels ‘honoured’ after Britney Spears says she ‘inspires’ her

Pop star Britney Spears is all praises for fellow singer Miley Cyrus and the latter couldn’t be more thrilled.



Earlier, the Oops I Did It Again crooner honoured the women in who inspire her in an Instagram post and amongst them was the former Disney star.

Now, a source close to the Midnight Sky singer told HollywoodLife how she felt about getting praises from Spears.

“Miley truly loves Britney. She’s a huge supporter and also a lifelong fan, so getting a shout out from her was a massive honor,” the source said.

The insider further said that Cyrus has been “pushing for the Free Britney movement even before the documentary [Framing Britney Spears] even came out, so she’s very aware of what Britney has been going through and very touched that her support has helped Britney.”

Another source told the portal: “When it comes to people like Britney Spears, [Miley] considers her a legend.”

“So, to be on Britney’s radar in a positive light is such an amazing moment for Miley. She feels so much for Britney and what she has gone through, and if she had a chance to help, she would,” they said.

“She respects the woman that Britney has become and has always been to Miley. So, if there is anything that Miley does that makes Britney happy, that is such an honor for Miley. It is a remarkable feeling,” the source added.